Samaksh Uniyal wins 73rd Etlantis Rapid Chess OTB tournament

Dehradun (The Hawk): Samaksh Uniyal claims the top spot in 73rd Etlantis Rapid Open chess tournament while 7 years old Abir Singh Rana and Armaan Singh Bakshi remained on the 2nd and 3rd spots respectively, in the under-10 category. In Open Category Harish Sharma emerged as the winner, from New Delhi, followed closely by Rachit Rana, Dehradun and Hriday Panchal, Ghaziabad taking 2nd and 3rd Board honors respectively. And in under-15 category, Gopal Krishna Maheshwari, Meerut, Uttar Pradesh, won the 1st position and Utkarsh Belwal & Jivitesh Singh Sethi, Dehradun, remained at the 2nd and 3rd spots respectively.

The tournament organized by the Etlantis Chess Academy witnessed, 75 plus International rated chess players participated from all over Uttarakhand, Dehradun, Delhi, Ghaziabad, Meerut, Noida, Himachal Pradesh, with lot of enthusiasm. Tournament is very popular amongst chess players and is organized in a huge tournament hall with spaced out sitting with all mandatory Covid Protocol. Mr. Nakul Chaudhary from Mathura, Uttar Pradesh is the Chief Arbiter to conduct the tournament smoothly.

Rohit Singh Rana, President, Uttarakhand Chess Club said " This is India's 1st on the board Chess tournament after the 2nd Covid wave. We positively hope AICF starts the Indian chess circuit on the board tournaments soon. The Etlantis Chess Club, Dehradun is now ranked No. 1 Chess Club in India with over 3000 online and offline chess members and patrons."

Dr. Sumit Vohra, with his wife Dr. Mukta Vohra graced the occasion as chief guests. They distributed the trophies to the winners in each category and appreciates players for participating in the tournament