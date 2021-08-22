Bhavina, Sonalben aiming for TT medals at Tokyo Paralympics

New Delhi: Bhavina Patel and Sonalben Patel, both from Gujarat, will be aiming to put their best foot forward when the Paralympic Games competitions begin in Tokyo on August 25. The duo is participating in the women's table tennis wheelchair Class 4 category and women's singles wheelchair Class 3 categories respectively. They will then pair for the women's doubles event.



Bhavina and Sonalben start their qualification rounds in Tokyo on the opening day. The qualifying rounds are scheduled for August 25, 26 and 27, while the semifinal and the final are scheduled for August 28 and 29 respectively.



The duo has been training under coach Lalan Doshi at the Blind People's Association in Ahmedabad. While Bhavina is ranked eighth in the world in her category, Sonalben is ranked 19th. Both have been recipients of the Sardar Patel Award and the Eklavya Awards and have been medallists at the Asian Games.



They are a part of the Target Olympic Podium Scheme (TOPS) core group and have received key interventions from the government in terms of participation in international competitions.



Bhavina has also received financial assistance towards procuring TT tables, robot and TT wheelchair for personal training, assistance towards physiotherapy, psychologist and coaching fees to prepare for the Paralympic Games.



In para powerlifting, India is sending two of the best in Jai Deep and Sakina Khatun. While Sakina, born in West Bengal, has been training at the SAI National Centre of Excellence in Bangalore, Haryana-based Jai Deep has been training at the Rajiv Gandhi Stadium in Rohtak. Both are part of the TOPS core team.



Sakina, who will participate in the women's up to 50kg category, is the only Indian woman paralympian to ever clinch a Commonwealth Games medal when she won in 2014 in Glasgow. She is also a Para Asian Games 2018 silver medallist. Sakina's impairment is a result of the effects of contracting polio as a baby. Post her matriculation, she started powerlifting training in 2010 and is coached by Farman Basha.



Jai Deep, who is participating in the men's up to 65kg category, is an assistant coach in the Sports Authority of India.



Both have received key government interventions in terms of participation in over three international competitions and participation in national coaching camps with sports science support along with sports kit. They will both be in action in Tokyo on August 27.