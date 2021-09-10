Minister for Social Justice to felicitate Tokyo 2020 Paralympic medal winners today

Union Minister of State for Social Justice & Empowerment Shri Ramdas Athawale will also remain present on the occasion

A cash award of Rs 10 lakh will be given for Gold, Rs 8 lakh for Silver and Rs 5 lakh for Bronze respectively

The coaches of the paralympians will also be felicitated

New Delhi (The Hawk): Union Minister for Social Justice & Empowerment Dr. Virendra Kumar and Union Minister of State for Social Justice & Empowerment Shri Ramdas Athawale will felicitate Tokyo 2020 Paralympic medal winners as well as rest of the Indian Paralympic Contingent tomorrow at 09:30 am in the Convention Hall, Hotel Ashoka, New Delhi. The coaches of the paralympians will also be felicitated.

The Ministry has decided to give cash awards to all the medal winners. A cash award of Rs 10 lakh will be given for Gold, Rs 8 lakh for Silver and Rs 5 lakh for Bronze respectively.

India sent a highest ever contingent of 54 Divyang sports persons across 9 sports disciplines for participation in Tokyo 2020 Paralympics held in August-September, 2021. The Indian paralympians created history by winning 19 medals including 5 Gold, 8 Silver and 6 Bronze.