Mega Coverage of T20 World Cup on Prasar Bharati Network

New Delhi (The Hawk): As the countdown begins for T20 World Cup 2021, Prasar Bharati network has in store 360 degree coverage of the tournament. Catering to the craze for Cricket in India, Doordarshan and All India Radio have planned mega coverage with live matches, Radio commentary and special shows.



In what’s good news for all cricket enthusiasts, all India matches, Semi-finals and Final will be broadcast live on DD Sports on DD FreeDish. Starting from 23rd October, All India Radio will broadcast live ball-by-ball commentary of all matches in Hindi and English. In what will make watching T20 World Cup on Doordarshan a more exciting experience this time, DD Sports has planned multiple shows which involve public participation. In the show named ‘Cricket Live’, there will be a ‘Public Ka Kaptaan’ component, wherein common people will be asked to wear Captain's hat and take key decisions as Skipper. ‘RJs Ka Cricket Funda’ is another interesting talk show wherein All India Radio Jockeys, along with cricket experts, will interact with public on DD Sports. This is a product of content innovation at Prasar Bharati, a fine example of TV & Radio synergy.