JNARDDC, Ministry of Mines Organizes Lecture on Hockey Legend

The HawkTue, 31 Aug 2021 1630352409223
sport2New Delhi (The Hawk): As  part of the  ongoing “Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav” celebrations,  Jawaharlal Nehru Aluminium Research Development and Design Centre (JNARDDC), Nagpur, a NABL accredited lab and a  Central autonomous research body under  the Ministry of Mines   organized a brief lecture on the hockey legend ,Major Dhyan Chand, to honour his  invaluable contribution to sports  .It was well attended by sports lovers of Nagpur and the staff members of JNARDDC. This was followed by  badminton and table tennis exhibition matches between  last year’s  winner and the runners up with a view to further highlight the significance of sports for our  physical and mental fitness. The National Sports Day was celebrated by JNARDDC  with great fanfare and enthusiasm to acknowledge the importance of sports in our  day to day life.

