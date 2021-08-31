JNARDDC, Ministry of Mines Organizes Lecture on Hockey Legend

New Delhi (The Hawk): As part of the ongoing “Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav” celebrations, Jawaharlal Nehru Aluminium Research Development and Design Centre (JNARDDC), Nagpur, a NABL accredited lab and a Central autonomous research body under the Ministry of Mines organized a brief lecture on the hockey legend ,Major Dhyan Chand, to honour his invaluable contribution to sports .It was well attended by sports lovers of Nagpur and the staff members of JNARDDC. This was followed by badminton and table tennis exhibition matches between last year’s winner and the runners up with a view to further highlight the significance of sports for our physical and mental fitness. The National Sports Day was celebrated by JNARDDC with great fanfare and enthusiasm to acknowledge the importance of sports in our day to day life.