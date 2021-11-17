'India@75 BRO M'cycle Expedition' Team Completes Third Leg From Siliguri To Doom Dooma

The ‘India@75 BRO Motorcycle Expedition’ has successfully completed the third leg covering 2,450 kilometres in less than 11 days and reached Doom Dooma, Assam on November 14, 2021 after being flagged off from Siliguri on November 05, 2021. Adventure and fun continued for the expedition team, comprising 17 men from Border Roads Organisation (BRO) and the Indian Army, as they progressed through the passes and places in Sikkim, Assam & Arunachal Pradesh.The expedition team visited Nathu La (14,051 feet) enduring -60 degree Celsius temperature on the very first day of the third leg, passing through Tsongmo lake also known as Changu Lake and took a halt at Gangtok. In the following days, the expedition navigated through Kalimpong, Hashimara, Guwahati, Tezpur, Itanagar, Pasighat and finally reached Doom Dooma.The team undertook motivational lectures and connected with the school children, college students & NCC Cadets at Kalimpong, Hashimara, Itanagar, Silapathar (Arunachal Pradesh) & Pasighat and in-depth discussions were conducted with the youth on how they can contribute to nation building. The team was able to spread the message of Road Safety Awareness by conducting numerous quizzes and outreach programmes almost every day involving all age groups at Tsongmo Lake, Nathu La, Kalimpong, Hashimara, Itanagar and Silapathar.The team also interacted with locals attending medical camps organised by BRO Projects, visited orphanages & old age homes,met with the veterans at different places and laid wreaths at war memorials in remembrance of the Fallen Heroes. The team was flagged-in at Raj Bhavan by Deputy Chief Minister of Arunachal Pradesh Shri Chowna Mein who interacted with them and praised BRO for its role in nation building.The ‘India @75 BRO Motorcycle Expedition’ has completed over a month since it was flagged off from New Delhi, traversing places through various States and Union Territories. The expedition has now moved to its next destination - Kolkata and will reach on November 27, 2021.During the first leg of the expedition which was flagged off from New Delhi by Raksha Mantri Shri Rajnath Singh on October 14, 2021, the team had traversed through the high altitudes and snowbound areas in Himachal, Le & Ladakh and Jammu & Kashmir. In the second leg which started from Srinagar, the team ventured through the plains of Punjab, hills of Uttarakhand and the Indo-Gangetic plains of Uttar Pradesh & Bihar completing a 3,000-kilometre long journey at Siliguri.