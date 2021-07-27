Ind vs SL: Krunal Pandya tests positive for COVID-19, second T20I postponed

New Delhi: With all-rounder Krunal Pandya testing positive for COVID-19, Tuesday's T20I between India and Sri Lanka has been postponed and is likely to take place on Wednesday if the rest test negative.

Speaking to ANI, sources in the know of developments said Krunal has tested COVID-19 positive and that forced the two teams to go into isolation till reports come in of the rest of the players.

"Krunal has tested positive and the T20I on Tuesday has been postponed and will happen on Wednesday if all the others test negative. The players are currently isolating," the source said.

This puts a question mark on opener Prithvi Shaw as well as Suryakumar Yadav as they were set to travel to England as replacement for the Test series against England. The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) on Monday informed that the All-India Senior Selection Committee has named Prithvi Shaw and Suryakumar Yadav as replacements for the upcoming Test series against England as all-rounder Washington Sundar, batsman Shubman Gill and pacer Avesh Khan have been ruled out of the tour due to injuries.

As per the release, Sundar had taken an injection on his right-hand bowling finger during the three-day practice game against County Select XI. However, his recovery will take longer than expected and he is not bowling-fit. As a result, the spinner has been ruled out of the remainder of the England tour.

Fast bowler Avesh Khan suffered a blow to his left thumb on Day 1 of the warm-up game. He was taken for an X-Ray and the result confirmed a fracture. A specialist was consulted for further management of his injury. He is ruled out of India's Tour of England.

"Opening batsman Shubman Gill sustained a developing stress reaction on his left lower leg (shin) during the World Test Championship final. This was confirmed via an MRI scan. He is ruled out of the tour and has returned back to India," stated BCCI in an official release. (ANI)