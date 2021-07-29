Govt is making Fit India a people’s movement: Anurag Thakur

Ministry is actively spreading awareness about fitness through various activities and campaigns in association with various stake holders under the Fit India Movement

New Delhi (The Hawk): This Ministry has been actively spreading awareness about fitness through various activities and campaigns in association with various stake holders under the Fit India Movement. Major activities initiated by this Ministry under the Fit India banner include online/offline activities in the categories of Plog Run, School Certification system, Youth Club Certification system, School Week celebrations, Cyclothon, Yoga Day celebration, Freedom Run, Active Day series during lockdown, Champion Talks, Dialogue series, Indigenous Games series, Fit India Thematic Campaigns, and PrabhatPheris. Further, Fit India age-appropriate fitness protocols for various age groups have also been introduced.

Since inception of the Fit India Movement, this Ministry has been actively spreading awareness about fitness showcasing the simple physical activities that have always been an integral part of our Indian culture. Corporates are being invited to participate in all the events/ activities organised under the Fit India Movement and their involvement has been quite encouraging in events like Fit India Freedom Run, Fit India Cyclothon, etc.

The role of the Central Government in making Fit India a people’s movement is that of a catalyst and no separate fund has been allocated for this programme.

This information was given by Minister of Youth Affairs & Sports Shri Anurag Thakur in a written reply in Lok Sabha today.