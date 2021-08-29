3rd Test: India succumb to innings defeat, series level at 1-1

James Anderson (1/63) removed Ajinkya Rahane (10) while Craig Overton (3/47) took two wickets towards the end.

Ravindra Jadeja scored a quickfire 30 but at the end of the day it only provided entertainment and brought the deficit to below 100.

With the win, England have levelled the series at 1-1 after three Tests. The fourth Test begins on September 2 at The Oval.

Brief scores: India 78 and 278 all out in 99.2 overs (C Pujara 91, R Sharma 61, V Kohli 55, O Robinson 5/65, C Overton 3/47) vs England 432.

England won by innings and 76 runs.

Series level at 1-1 after three Tests.