3rd Test: India bowled out for 78 in first innings

India were all out for 78 in their first innings on the first day of the third Test here at the Headingley on Wednesday. This is Indias third lowest total in England.Rohit Sharma (19) and Ajinkya Rahane (18) were the top-scorers for India.James Anderson started the riot picking the first three wickets. He had K.L. Rahul (0), Cheteshwar Pujara (1) and Virat Kohli (7) caught behind.Then, just before lunch, Ollie Robinson removed Rahane, who had shared 35 runs for the fourth wicket with Rohit Sharma to reduce India to 56/4.Post-lunch, the fall of wickets continued as Robinson had Rishabh Pant caught behind. The well-set Rohit, who faced 105 balls for his 19, was out to a mistimed pull off pacer Craig Overton, who had replaced the injured Mark Wood for the third Test.Overton got Mohammed Shami, caught in slips off the very next ball, and then Sam Curran picked two in two.Overton picked three for 14, Anderson got three for 6, Robinson two for 16 and Curran two for 27.Brief scoresIndia 78 all out in 40.4 overs (C Overton 3/14, J Anderson 3/6, O Robinson 2/16, S Curran 2/27) vs England —IANS