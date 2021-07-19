1st ODI: India thrash Sri Lanka by 7 wickets, take 1-0 lead in 3-match series

A disciplined performance from the bowlers and composed knocks from Shikhar Dhawan (86*) and Ishan Kishan (59) helped India thrash Sri Lanka by seven wickets in the first ODI and take a 1-0 lead in the three-match ODI series, here on Sunday.After winning toss and opting to bat, Sri Lanka posted a total of 262/9 in 50 overs. In reply, India made light work of the run chase and overhauled the target in just 36.4 overs at R Premadasa Stadium.Openers Avishka Fernando (32) and Minod Bhanuka (27) gave Sri Lanka a steady start with a partnership of 49.However, Sri Lankan batters failed to convert their start into a big score. Bhanuka Rajapaksa (24), Dhananjaya de Silva (14), Charith Asalanka (38) and Dasun Shanaka (39) all got off to decent starts but eventually did not turn them into big scores.They found it difficult to counter the spin-twins Kuldeep Yadav and Yuzvendra Chahal during the middle phase of the innings.In the end, some lusty blows by Chamika Karunaratne (43*) finally injected some fuel to the Lankan batting performance and they ended up posting a competitive total of 262/9 on the board.Kuldeep Yadav (2/48), Deepak Chahar (2/37) and Yuzvendra Chahal (2/52) picked up two wickets each for India.In reply, Prithvi Shaw got the visitors off to a sensational start, with some sublime strokeplay. Skipper Shikhar Dhawan played the anchor role from the other end, as Shaw stroked nine boundaries in his innings of 43.Ishan Kishan then joined Dhawan on the crease and carried on from where Shaw left off, signalling the visitors' intent to chase the target down quickly.On his debut, Kishan made a memorable impression, scoring 59 off only 42 deliveries.After his dismissal, the Sri Lankan players had a glimmer of hope but Manish Pandey stitched together a steady partnership with his captain. Dhawan brought up a well-composed half-century, as he set out to bat throughout the innings.After Pandey's dismissal on 26, Suryakumar Yadav along with Dhawan ensured that the visitors chased down the target with 80 deliveries remaining, to go 1-0 up in the series.Brief scores:Sri Lanka: 262/9 in 50 overs (Dasun Shanaka 39, Charith Asalanka 38; Chamika Karunaratne 43; Deepak Chahar 2/37, Yuzvendra Chahal 2/52, Kuldeep Yadav 2/48).India: 263/3 in 36.4 overs (Ishan Kishan 59, Prithvi Shaw 43, Shikhar Dhawan 86).—`UNI