Coetzer to lead Scotland in T20 World Cup, Jonathan Trott joins coaching staff

Edinburgh: Scotland men's head coach Shane Burger has announced his squad for the ICC men's T20 World Cup which takes place in the UAE and Oman in October.

Kyle Coetzer will captain the squad, which includes a number of hugely experienced players including Richie Berrington, Calum Macleod, Safyaan Sharif, Matthew Cross and Ally Evans who have more than 1000 caps for Scotland between them.

The coaching team, which includes assistant coach and fast-bowling expert Craig Wright and spin bowling coach Chris Brown, has been bolstered by the inclusion of former England batter Jonathan Trott as batting lead.

"What we have in Jonathan Trott is great knowledge and experience of high performance environments. He's played in World Cups, Ashes Series and travelled to many destinations around the world," Burger said in a statement.

"He also understands the demands and high pressures of international sport and the environments that they bring with them and it'll be fantastic to have him as a support in the build up to the World Cup," he added.

Josh Davey, Michael Leask, George Munsey and Mark Watt, who were all in the squad for the last ICC T20 World Cup in 2016, are also included.

While Dylan Budge, Chris Greaves, Oli Hairs, Chris Sole, Hamza Tahir, Craig Wallace and Brad Wheal are all attending their first World Cup.

"This squad has worked hard over a long period of time now and deserves the opportunity to show the world what we are about. This is an experienced, versatile and exciting group of players and we're looking forward to embracing the challenges ahead as a team," said Burger.

Chairman of selectors Iain Kennedy said: "I'm very happy with the squad that we've selected. It's a well-balanced group, with match winners in every department of the game led by one of the most experienced leaders in the competition in Kyle Coetzer."

Scotland start the final stages of their World Cup preparation with three T20 matches against Zimbabwe in Edinburgh on September 15, 17 and 19.

In the absence of Josh Davey and Brad Wheal who are on duty with their county sides, fast bowlers Gavin Main and Adrian Neill join the side.

Main will also travel with the side to Oman for the 50-over CWCL2 matches later in the month where Scotland will play Oman and Papua New Guinea as part of the qualification process for the 2023 Cricket World Cup.

Scotland squad: Kyle Coetzer (c), Richard Berrington (vc), Dylan Budge, Matthew Cross (wk), Josh Davey, Alasdair Evans, Chris Greaves, Oli Hairs, Michael Leask, Calum Macleod, George Munsey, Safyaan Sharif, Chris Sole, Hamza Tahir, Craig Wallace (wk), Mark Watt, Brad Wheal (ANI)