Olympian Sindhu says meditation helps, everyone must try it

Hyderabad: Olympic bronze medal winner and badminton champion P.V. Sindhu has credited meditation for her ability to face difficult situations during matches. Sindhu said that meditation helps calm her mind and understand her emotions.



Participating in an event, Monday, at the Heartfulness Institute, to celebrate India's performance at the Tokyo Olympics, Sindhu clarified that there is nothing like a magic pill for success.



"People also wonder whether meditation leads to success. I want to convey that meditation is not a magic pill for success, but it brings clarity within your mind and heart. For me, it calms my mind and helps me understand my emotions better. It also helps me plan my next steps. Especially during stressful situations, like the pandemic, meditation helps maintain calmness."



Heartfulness Guide, Daaji and Sindhu also launched the nationwide environmental initiative Forests by Heartfulness to celebrate Team India's performance at the Tokyo Olympics, by planting 7 lakh trees near the Yatra Garden at the Heartfulness global meditation center Kanha Shantivanam, Hyderabad.



The drive aims to plant saplings in various land pockets, including schools and colleges, industrial lands, village panchayat lands, private farmer lands, and individual homes. Each sapling will be geo-tagged to monitor and track its growth accurately. Carefully selected trees native to the region and with medicinal values will be a part of the drive.