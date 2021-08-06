Cramps force Gurpreet to pull out in 50km Walk

New Delhi: India's Gurpreet Singh failed to finish in the men's 50km Walk event of the Olympics, pulling out after the 35km mark due to cramps, under hot and humid conditions, in Sapporo, on Friday.

The 37-year-old, one of the lowest ranked athletes in the event, was 51st at the 35km mark with a time of 2 hours 55 minutes and 19 seconds and dropped out soon after.

He had slowed down considerably and was seen sitting on the sidelines after the 35km mark, being helped by the medical team of the race but did not seem to be in much trouble.

Gurpreet has a personal best of 3:59:42s, which he clocked while winning gold during the National Open Race Walk Championships in February.

The temperature at the Sapporo Odori Park was around 25 degree Celsius when the event started at 5:30am local time but rose to above 30 degrees Celsius when it ended after 9am local time.

The humidity was at a very high at 80 per cent.

Fifty-nine athletes started the race but 12 either did not finish or were disqualified.

Dawid Tomala of Poland won the gold with a time of 3:50:08s, while Jonathan Hilbert (3:50:44) of Germany and Evan Dunfee (3:50:59) of Canada took the silver and bronze respectively.

