A Catapult Target Hitting Competition Organised For Naga Tribes

In commemoration of Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav and as part of the celebration of the iconic week of Janjatiya Gaurav Divas, a large number of programmes and events are being organized across the country by the Central and State Governments, Tribal Research Institutes and other partner organizations. The programmes and events are aimed to highlight the achievements and contribution of tribal people and to bring before the world their culture and unique traditions. In this chain of programmes, a unique State Level Catapult Target Hitting Competition was organized on Jan Jatiya Gaurav Divas on 15th November, 2021 at Heritage Village Kisama, Kohima, Nagaland.The participants were invited from different Naga tribes of Nagaland. Catapult Target Hitting is a traditional sport among Naga Tribes. 25 Naga Tribals participated in the event with great zeal and enthusiasm. The cheering of the crown followed with each shot. The participants were dressed in their traditional attire for the event. Top three winners of the event were given cash awards and citations. The competition was inaugurated by Shri Nchumbemo Lotha, Additional Secretary to the Government of Nagaland.