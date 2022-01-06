Spirit of '83': Ranveer Singh wishes Kapil Dev on his birthday

Mumbai, Jan 6 (IANS) Ranveer Singh, who essayed the role of former Indian cricket skipper Kapil Dev in '83', wished the legendary cricketer on his birthday.



The actor took to his Instagram and posted the picture with the man whom he portrayed on the big screen. He wrote in the caption, "Happy birthday to the original Sakht Jaan @therealkapildev what an honour it's been embodying your champion spirit on screen! (sic)."



The picture is from the film's making and bears an uncanny resemblance between the actor and the captain of the 1983 World Cup-winning squad. Ranveer's co-actor in the film Jatin Sarna, who played Yashpal Sharma in '83', commented under the picture, "Dono ka jawaab nahi."



'83' directed by Kabir Khan, which had a multilingual release, has grossed Rs 94.80 crore in India, as per film trade analyst Taran Adarsh.



