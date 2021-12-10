Spirit and ethos among citizens basic strength of democracy: Modi

New Delhi, Dec 10 (IANS) Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday said that the basic strength of democracy is the spirit and ethos "that lie within our citizens and societies".



The Prime Minister made the remarks while speaking at a programme, 'Summit for Democracy', hosted by US President Joe Biden.



"The structural features like multi-party elections, independent judiciary, and free media - are important instruments of democracy. However, the basic strength of democracy is the spirit and ethos that lie within our citizens and our societies. Democracy is not only of the people, by the people, for the people but also with the people, within the people," the Prime Minister said.



Modi also pointed out that "different parts of the world have followed different paths of democratic development and there is much we can learn from each other".



"We all need to constantly improve our democratic practices and systems. And, we all need to continuously enhance inclusion, transparency, human dignity, responsive grievance redressal and decentralisation of power," he said.



Modi also mentioned that "in this context, today's assembly provides a timely platform for furthering cooperation among democracies".



"India would be happy to share its expertise in holding free and fair elections, and in enhancing transparency in all areas of governance through innovative digital solutions. We must also jointly shape global norms for emerging technologies like social media and crypto-currencies, so that they are used to empower democracy, not to undermine it," he said.



He emphasised that by working together, democracies can meet the aspirations of our citizens and celebrate the democratic spirit of humanity and India stands ready to join fellow democracies in this noble endeavour.



"It is a story of unprecedented socio-economic inclusion in all spheres. It is a story of constant improvements in health, education, and human well-being at an un-imaginable scale. The India story has one clear message to the world. That democracy can deliver, that democracy has delivered, and that democracy will continue to deliver," he said.



