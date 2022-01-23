Spidey closes in on No. 3 domestic box-office spot

Los Angeles, Jan 23 (IANS) After one weekend outside of the No. 1 slot, 'Spider-Man: No Way Home' could be regaining its pole position in the domestic box-office once again.



The Marvel entry and the slasher sequel 'Scream', according to 'Variety', are locked in a tight battle this weekend, but 'No Way Home' is projected to be just ahead of its competition.



Columbia Pictures is projecting a $13.5 million gross for 'Spider-Man: No Way Home' over its sixth weekend at the domestic box-office, which is a soft 30 per cent drop from its previous outing.



As 'Variety' puts it, "After practically redefining the rules of the pandemic era box office, the mega-hit MCU (Marvel Cinematic Universe) entry is finally beginning to wind down its theatrical run."



Analysts, meanwhile, are predicting that the Tom Holland-led movie may just topple 'Avatar' from the third spot in the list of highest-grossing films in the history of the North American box-office.



The release is expected to expand its domestic cumulative earnings to $720.4 million by Sunday. 'No Way Home' at present is the fourth highest-grossing film in the history of the domestic box-office.



'Star Wars: The Force Awakens' ($936 million) and 'Avengers: Endgame' ($858 million) are likely out of reach at this point, "though Spidey could claw its way past 'Avatar' ($760 million) when all is said and done," reports 'Variety'.



--IANS

srb/

