'Spider-Man: No Way Home' beats 'Sooryavanshi', nets Rs 79 cr in first three days

New Delhi, Dec 19 (IANS) Tom Holland-starrer 'Spider-Man: No Way Home' has had a glorious first weekend (Thursday to Saturday) in India, grossing Rs 100.84 crore (Rs 79.14 crore after tax).



With the Sunday collection figures yet to come in, Spidey seems to be sitting pretty on top of the box-office, having beaten the Akshay Kumar-starrer 'Sooryavanshi', which netted Rs 77.08 crore in its first three days.



Tweeting about this, senior trade analyst Taran Adarsh asked his followers to "expect another big day" on Sunday. The film, which is swinging past box-office records globally, has been released theatrically in English, Hindi, Tamil and Telugu.



Internationally, the film earned a record $121.5 million on Friday from 4,336 locations and it was projected to net $242 million in its opening weekend worldwide.



For the cinema exhibition business, this calls for celebrations, because for the first time since 'Star Wars: Episode IX - The Rise of Skywalker' in December 2019, a movie will cross $100 million in its opening weekend in the US.



The big question now is whether Spidey will be able to cross the total collection figures of 'Avengers: Endgame' (2019), which has netted Rs 446 crore thus far, to become the most successful Hollywood film in India.



'Avengers: Endgame' is at No. 6 on the list of 50 top grossing films in India, which is topped by the multi-language 'Baahubali 2: The Conclusion' (Rs 1,429 crore), followed by Rajinikanth's '2.0', Aamir Khan-starrer 'Dangal', 'Baahubali: The Beginning' and 'PK', which also had Aamir playing the lead role.



Three other Hollywood films figure in the Top 50 -- 'Avengers: Infinity War' (No. 21), 'The Jungle Book' (No. 28) and 'Lion King' (No. 47).



--IANS

srb/kr