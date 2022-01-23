Spice Up Your Weekend With This Cocktail Recipe

By N. Lothungbeni Humtsoe

New Delhi, Jan 23 (IANSlife) Home sheltering does not always have to mean being caught up in mundane chores, with Belvedere insight and a few ingredients from your pantry you can whip up a happy hour at home as you let your hair down and binge-watch your favourite movies! Like the sound of that?





Keep scrolling to discover Belvedere's delicious and easy-peasy cocktails that are sure to put you in a relaxed mood this pandemic season!



ICED LATTE



. 40 ml Belvedere Vodka

. 15 ml Your Choice of Milk

. 20 ml Cold Brew / Espresso

. 15 ml Natural Maple Syrup

. A Few Cubes of Ice

. A Pinch of Sea Salt (optional)

. Add ingredients to a shaker. Shake well and serve in a highball over ice. Garnish with a coffee bean.



OLD TOWN FIZZ



. 40 ml - Belvedere Vodka

. 15 ml - Sparkling Wine

. 20 ml - Lime

. 15 ml - Honey Water (2:1)

. 6-8 - Mint Leaves

. A dash of Angostura

. Lime Wheel

. Add ingredients to a shaker. Shake and fine strain so there are no mint leaves in a coupe. Top with sparkling wine and garnish with a lime wheel.



BELVEDERE AIR



. 5 ml Belvedere Vodka

. 20 ml Fresh Lemon Juice

. 15 ml Honey Water (2:1 Honey to Water)

. 60 ml Almond Milk

. Sprig of Mint

. Place all ingredients into a shaker and shake hard with ice. Strain into a highball glass over fresh ice, and garnish with mint sprig.



POMME HIGHBALL

. 45 ml - Belvedere Vodka

. 60 ml - Pressed Apple Juice

. 20 ml - Lime Juice

. 10 ml - Sugar Syrup

. 2 Turmeric Dusted Cucumber Slices to Garnish

. Top with Soda Water

. Add all ingredients to a highball glass and fill with ice. Stir to combine. Top with soda water. Garnish with 2 turmeric dusted cucumber slices



(Please drink responsibly)



(N. Lothungbeni Humtsoe can be contacted at lothungbeni.h@ians.in)



