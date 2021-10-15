Speeding car ploughs into religious procession in Chhattisgarh, kills one

Jashpur (Chhattisgarh), Oct 15 (IANS) At least one person was killed and several others seriously injured as a speeding car ploughed into people proceeding to immerse a Durga idol in Pathalgaon area of Chhattisgarh's Jashpur district on Friday, the police said.



Witnesses claim that the driver deliberately targetted the gathering, and a viral video of the incident makes for disturbing viewing.



The immersion procession had set out from Pathalgaon at around 1.30 p.m. when the maroon-coloured Sumo, being driven at a speed of 100-120 km per hour, crashed into it, throwing people around "like footballs" and crushing others, including a youth who died on the spot.



The deceased was identified as Gaurav Agarwal, 21, while at least 12 others were seriously injured, including four critically.



Jashpur's Superintendent of Police Vijay Agarwal told the media that the reckless driver was caught by the people and thrashed badly. A huge quantity of ganja was also found in the vehicle, which was set on fire by the enraged people.



The incident created anger among the local people, who, along with the body of the killed youth, blocked the Gumla-Katni highway.



People said that the young driver is known for reckless driving in the market and other areas and had been admonished many times not to indulge in such unsafe activities.



