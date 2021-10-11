Speculation of change in Chhattisgarh has ended: Bhupesh Baghel

Lucknow, Oct 11 (IANS) After being appointed as a senior observer in Uttar Pradesh, Chhattisgarh Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel had a marathon meeting with Priyanka Gandhi Vadra, after which he said the issue of a rotational Chief Minister in his home state has ended, and the party under Priyanka's leadership in Uttar Pradesh is going to effect a change.



Speaking to IANS in Lucknow, Baghel said: "State in-charge P.L. Punia has spoken about the issue of the rotational Chief Minister in my state. He clearly said that there is no such formula and with that the matter has ended.



"There is no change happening as the state. State in-charge has himself said that there was no such formula. The Congress is united in the state, there are no differences and the issue is settled now."



Ahead of the Congress Working Committee (CWC), when asked about the leadership issue in the party, Baghel said that speculating CWC outcome is not right. But he added that he wanted Rahul Gandhi to become the President of the party as he has been fighting the BJP vehemently.



Talking about the Uttar Pradesh elections, he said: "Its too early to guess about the election outcome now as the Congress is trying to take its view point to the people Priyanka Gandhi is working hard to strengthen the party and its organisation by taking up issues which are connected directly to the people of the state."



He said: "The people are not going to vote on the basis of BJP's emotive issues, but the people's issue are going to dominate the elections in the state. And these are unemployment, inflation and farmers' distress."



While rejecting claims that the Congress has a weak organisation in the state, he said: "From the village level the work to strengthen the organisation is going on with Priyanka Gandhi taking utmost interest in the party organisational issues."



He said the Congress is going to change the narrative in the state and will raise peoples' issues as in the Lakhimpur Kheri and Hathras cases and our struggle for justice will continue in the state.



He said the crowd during Priyanka's Sunday rally makes it clear that the people want a change in the state as they are fed up with the style of functioning of the chief minister here.



