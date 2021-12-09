Special Cell to probe Delhi court blast

New Delhi, Dec 9 (IANS) The Delhi Police's Special Cell will investigate the blast inside a courtroom at Rohini district court on Thursday, an official said.



One person was injured in the explosion that occurred around 10.30 a.m.



"There was no casualty. However, a Naib Court namely H.C. Rajeev sustained minor injuries and received treatment in a hospital. He is fine," the official said.



According to a senior official, the police have also registered a case in this regard and an investigation has also been initiated.



The Delhi Police's anti-terror unit, the Special Cell is to prevent, detect, and investigate cases of terrorism, organised crime and other serious crimes in Delhi.



Earlier in the day, the National Security Guard was also deployed to examine the area.



--IANS

