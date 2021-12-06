Spain's volcano eruption causes $953mn worth of damage

Madrid, Dec 6 (IANS) The ongoing eruption of the Cumbre Vieja volcano on the Spanish island of La Palma has caused damages worth 842,33 million euros ($953 million), according to the regional Treasury Department of the Canary Islands.



The eruption has continued for 11th weeks after it began on September 19, and shows no sign of stopping, reports Xinhua news agency.



The activity was followed by the opening of a new mouth on the north-east face of the mountain and the formation of another cone emitting lava, ash and gases.



The eruption has covered 1.146 hectares of land on La Palma, accounting for 1.6 per cent of the island's total surface area, according to the latest satellite data.



A total of 2,891 buildings have been affected by the lava, with 2,790 totally destroyed, while the lava has created 48.03 hectares of new land where it has flowed into the sea.



Despite the unabated eruption, the island of La Palma remains open.



