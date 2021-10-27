SP worked for terrorists, says Yogi Aditaynath

Lucknow, Oct 27 (IANS) In a frontal attack on the Samajwadi Party, UP Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath said on Wednesday that during the tenure of Akhilesh Yadav, "terrorists were worshipped" while fake cases were lodged against the Hindus.



"SP govt had withdrawn cases against terrorists who had attacked Ram Janambhoomi and false cases were slapped on the innocent," said the Chief Minister while addressing a meeting of backward community.



He said, "Akhilesh belongs to the party that works for terrorists whereas BJP works for the poor and is wholeheartedly committed towards the welfare of the state and its people including poor, farmers, and women."



Asserting that his government did not pursue caste politics, Yogi Adityanath said, "Our government has implemented many public welfare schemes to realise the dreams of 24 crore people. It has always worked to bring harmony to society."



The Chief Minister said that Dr B.R. Ambedkar emerged as the voice of the downtrodden classes and was revered due to his work towards social justice, equality, Indian values and tradition.



"Babasaheb always talked about the integrity and security of India. He opposed social evils and said that the voice of the backward class should be raised," he added.



--IANS

amita/shb