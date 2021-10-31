SP MLA resigns from US Assembly in protests against lack of development

Lucknow, Oct 31 (IANS) SP MLA Rakesh Pratap Singh, who holds the Gauriganj seat in Amethi, submitted his resignation from the Uttar Pradesh Assembly on Sunday in protest against the lack of development in the constituency.



He handed over his resignation to Speaker Hriday Narain Dixit at the latter's residence.



Singh told reporters that two major roads of his constituency that connect Amethi to Sultanpur and one to Ayodhya, are in an extremely poor condition.



"Since 2018-19, I have been constantly trying to get these roads built. I have approached the authorities several times but nothing happened. I raised this matter in the state assembly and the state government assured that these roads would be constructed within three months. However, nothing has happened as yet," he said.



Singh said that there is no justification in remaining a member of state Assembly in which the government is giving wrong information and false assurances.



According to Singh, both these roads were constructed during 2016-17 but could not last long due to poor quality of construction.



He demanded an SIT investigation under the supervision of a retired judge.



He said that the officers in the present government have become masters and work is being done to undermine the rights of public representatives. Action should be taken against the responsible officers and contractors.



"These people are also misleading the government," he added.



--IANS

amita/ksk/









