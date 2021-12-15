SP, Cong protest outside UP Assembly

Lucknow, Dec 15 (IANS) Samajwadi Party and Congress legislators staged separate protests outside the Uttar Pradesh Vidhan Sabha on Wednesday to register their protest against the anti-farmer policies of the BJP governments.



Samajwadi Party MLAs sat with placards outside the Vidhan Bhawan and shouted slogans against the government. Their demands included dismissal of Union Minister Ajay Misra Teni, MSP guarantee for farmers, compensation for those who had died during the farmers' agitation, check on inflation and reservation in the private sector.



Congress legislators, on the other hand, paid floral tributes to Mahatma Gandhi at the GPO park and then marched to the Vidhan Sabha shouting slogans and demanding the sacking of the Union Minister.



The Vidhan Sabha, meanwhile, condoled the demise of Chief of Defence Staff General Bipin Rawat and former Speaker Sukhdev Rajbhar and adjourned for the day.



--IANS

