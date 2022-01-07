South Asian Cross Country Championships postponed

New Delhi, Jan 7 (IANS) The South Asian Athletics Federation (SAAF) Cross Country & 56th National Cross Country Championship, which was scheduled to be held in Kohima, Nagaland later this month, has been postponed due to the rising cases of Covid-19.



South Asian Federation Cross Country Championships and the 56th National Cross Country Championships were both clubbed together and were scheduled to be held in Kohima on January 15.



But considering the increasing number of cases of Omicron in the country, it was decided to postpone this event -- the first-ever international athletics event in Nagaland.



"SAAF Cross Country & 56th National Cross Country Championships 2022 scheduled to be held in #Kohima Nagaland on January 15th, 2022 is POSTPONED due #Omicron," the Athletics Federation of India announced on Friday.



Fresh dates will be announced later, the AFI said.



The decision was taken by the South Asian Athletics Federation, which met remotely via zoom on Friday.



the decision was taken given the travel restrictions imposed by some states, which would make the movement of the athletes difficult, and therefore it was decided to postpone the event.



"In view of the health and safety concerns, it was decided to reschedule the championships after consultation with the health and government authorities and also in consultation with SAAF. The rescheduled championships will be held in the same venue and necessary preparations for the same will continue," the Nagaland Athletics Association informed in a release.



--IANS



bsk