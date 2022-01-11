South African all-rounder Chris Morris retires from all forms of cricket

Cape Town, Jan 11 (IANS) South African all-rounder Chris Morris brought the curtains down on his cricketing career on Tuesday, with the 34-year-old announcing he was retiring from all forms of cricket.



Morris, who was hampered by fitness issues later in his career, added that he would next be seen in a coaching role with South African domestic side Titans.



"Today I announce my retirement from all forms of cricket! Thanks to all who have played a part in my journey whether it be big or small… it's been a fun ride! Delighted to be taking up a coaching role at @titanscricket #lifebeginsnow," Morris, who played for Indian Premier League (IPL) franchise Rajasthan Royals in 2021, wrote on Instagram.



Morris played four Tests, 42 One-day Internationals and 23 T20 Internationals besides donning the Chennai Super Kings, Delhi Daredevils (now Delhi Capitals), Rajasthan Royals and Royal Challengers Bangalore jerseys in the IPL.



He last represented South Africa in the ODI World Cup in England in 2019. He was the costliest buy at the IPL auction, being bought for Rs. 16.25 crores by Rajasthan Royals in the IPL 2021 auction.



Morris's country-mate and former fast bowler Dale Steyn led tributes to the all-rounder, saying, "Congrats on a great career, lived your dream, played with the best and dominated too, you can be so proud. Well done bud."



West Indies cricketer Carlos Brathwaite wrote, "Congrats on your career and best of luck in your new role."



