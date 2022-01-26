Soon, digital screens at bus queue shelters in Gurugram

Gurugram, Jan 26 (IANS) Commuters will soon be able to get real-time information on the arrival and departure of city buses at bus queue shelters in Gurugram.



Also, to improve the public transport system in the city, 100 minibuses will be added to the current fleet.



This was announced by the Haryana Transport Minister Moolchand Sharma during the Republic Day event organised at the Tau Devi Lal Stadium Sector-38 of Gurugram.



He also mentioned the expansion plans of metro connectivity in Gurugram and said that recently the government has accepted the proposal of 28 km metro network expansion and sent it to the Centre and got its in-principle approval.



He said the Department will soon install digital display boards, called passenger information systems (PIS), at different bus queue shelters spread across the city.



Currently, the city bus service run by the Gurugram Metropolitan City Bus Limited (GMCBL) has a fleet of 189 buses plying on 30 different routes.



The officials said around 32 possible routes have been identified for minibuses after consulting public representatives and others.



The offices said PIS will soon be installed at bus queue shelters. It would help the passengers in getting real-time information about the location of the public transport, he added.



