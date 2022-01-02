Sonia Gandhi speaks to Chhattisgarh CM on Covid situation

New Delhi, Jan 2 (IANS) Congress interim President Sonia Gandhi on Sunday spoke to the Chhattisgarh Chief Minister and sought information about the prevention and preparations for the third wave of Covid-19 in the state.



Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel said, "She called to talk about Omicron variant which is surging in the country and took information about hospital beds, oxygen availability."



Baghel said the Congress President is worried about the increasing infections in the country and she was informed that all necessary arrangements have been made in the state.



In the last 24 hours, India registered 27,553 new Covid-19 cases, a substantial spike amid the ongoing resurgence, with 284 additional deaths, the Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare announced on Sunday.



With the addition of new fatalities, the total death toll has climbed at 4,81,770.



The active caseload has also jumped to 1,22,801 which constitute 0.35 per cent of the country's total positive cases.



Meanwhile, the nationwide Omicron infection tally has increased to 1,525, of which 560 have been discharged from hospitals.



