Sonali Sudan, Mayank Mishra recall how they shot for 'Just Married'

Mumbai, Nov 26 (IANS) Actress Sonali Sudan, who was also seen in the movie 'Jalebi', will now be part of a web series 'Just Married'. She will be featuring along with Shivam Sharma and Mayank Mishra. Sonali says she accepted this offer because of its storyline and her character in the show.



Sonali shares: "When this show came to me, I instantly said yes because the script was really entertaining. We loved shooting it as well. Watch the show to see how I react when I get to know that my brother and my boyfriend have a different chemistry all together. I'm playing the protagonist in the show whose name is Neha and she is a college going girl."



According to her the show has all the elements that will be enjoyable to watch. "The show has a lot of comedy. People are going to enjoy it thoroughly."



Mayank Mishra, who is playing the role of 'Veeru', adds about his shooting experience with co-actor Shivam Sharma. "Me and Shivam, who played my friend Jai in the show, met for the first time on set and became very good friends while shooting and that chemistry you will see in 'Just Married'. I used to tease him when he dressed like a married woman."



Written by Vivek Khatri, 'Just Married' also features Sonal Palan, Milind Joshi, Kalyani Jha and Raj Singh. The comedy family drama streams on WOW originals.



--IANS

ila/pgh



