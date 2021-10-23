Follow Us:

Sonali Seygall, Priyank Sharma's new video 'Ishq Da Rog' is out

The HawkSat, 23 Oct 2021 1634979608000
Mumbai, Oct 23 (IANS) Actors Sonali Seygall and Priyank Sharma have come up with a new music video titled 'Ishq Da Rog'.

Priyank said: "Working on Ishq Da Rog was great. I have worked with A2R Films before, they are a dream team to work with. Their vision, execution is top-notch."

The love song 'Ishq Da Rog' is produced by Rahul Sharma and A2R Films.

Adding to that, Sonali mentioned, "I fell in love with the track the moment I heard it, it's beautiful. It has a story, a meaning and a message, something rare in today's time."

The song is out on Zee Music.

--IANS
