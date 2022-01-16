Somali govt spokesman injured in suicide car bombing attack in Mogadishu

Mogadishu, Jan 16 (IANS) A Somali government spokesman Mohamed Ibrahim Moalimuu was injured in a suicide car bombing in Mogadishu, the capital of Somalia, on Sunday, said a police source.



Police spokesman Abdifitah Aden said that a suicide bomber blew himself up at Moalimu's vehicle at a busy Dabka intersection in Mogadishu, Xinhua news agency reported.



"The government spokesman is currently hospitalized in Mogadishu," Aden told journalists and promised to provide more details once the ongoing investigations are completed.



Witnesses said the former journalist escaped with slight injuries and is out of danger.



No group has claimed responsibility for the latest attack in the restive city but the militant group, al-Shabab, frequently stages such attacks in the capital and elsewhere in Somalia.



--IANS

int/skp/