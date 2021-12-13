Somali army kills 5 al-Shabab militants

Mogadishu, Dec 13 (IANS) Forces of the Somali National Army (SNA) have killed five al-Shabab terrorists in security operations which were conducted in the southern part of the country.



The SNA commanders told Radio Mogadishu on Sunday that several al-Shabab hideouts were also destroyed in the operations which took place in the past 24 hours at Gambarey, Dawacale, and Geediyan villages in the Lower Shabelle region, reports Xinhua news agency.



"The army also drove out some of the terrorists who were causing serious problems to the locals," said the state-owned radio as the SNA commanders vowed to continue with the onslaught until their forces flush out the militants in the area.



According to the state-owned radio, the villagers welcomed the ongoing security operations, saying they were delighted with the current military achievements which will result in peace in the area.



The SNA backed by the African Union Mission in Somalia drove al-Shabab out of Mogadishu in 2011.



But the terror group is still capable of conducting attacks, targeting government installations, hotels, restaurants and public places.



