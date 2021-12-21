Solving maritime boundary problems between India, Myanmar a diplomatic success: Hasina

By Sumi Khan

Dhaka, Dec 21 (IANS) Bangladesh Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina said that her government resolving the maritime border issue between India and Myanmar was a diplomatic success towards maintaining friendly ties with the two neighbouring nations.





She made the remarks while virtually distributing the first-ever "Bangabandhu Medal for Diplomatic Excellence-2020" during an event held on Monday in Foreign Service Academy here.



Hasina further said that her government had taken initiatives to resolve the long-pending issue first after assuming office in 1996 and eventually resolved it when it was again elected to power in 2009.



The Prime Minister said that her government had also resolved the land boundary problem with India by implementing Mujib-Indira Agreement.



"We want to keep intact friendly relations with all countries and march the country forward through socio-economic advancement," she mentioned.



Regarding the "Bangabandhu Medal for Diplomatic Excellence-2020", she hoped the award would encourage Bangladeshi diplomats to be the best performers discharging their duties with utmost professionalism from the places of their current assignment.



"Diplomats of our friendly countries will be inspired to take relationship between their respective countries and Bangladesh to a new heights."



In another program on Tuesday, Hasina expressed her optimism that the initiatives of today's youth would turn Bangladesh into a developed and prosperous country.



"One thing we should bear in mind that strength, initiative and indomitable spirit of youths worked behind attaining our independence," she mentioned.



A recorded speech of the Prime Minister's ICT Affairs Adviser Sajeeb Wazed Joy was played during the event. Radwan Mujib Siddiq, grandson of Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibor Rahman handed over the Joy Bangla Youth Awards to 15 youth organisations on Tuesday.



"Our younger generation is our key driving force. Today's youths will prepare themselves for the days to come as they can take ahead the country. And this trend will continue generation after generation," she said in a virtual address.



"We want to build Bangladesh for the coming days by utilising the merits and knowledge of youths."



Appreciating the initiatives of the youths, the Prime Minister also hoped these initiatives would play a vital role in bringing positive changes in society and turning Bangladesh into a developed and prosperous nation by 2041.



She urged the youth to prepare themselves to keep pace with the advanced technology to cope with the ever-changing world.



--IANS

sumi/ksk/

