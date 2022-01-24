'Solve 11 cases by midnight or face action': Top cop's new order?

New Delhi, Jan 24 (IANS) A letter reportedly issued by the Dwarka Deputy Commissioner of Police (DCP) is making rounds in which he has ordered his staff to solve at least 11 cases of five police stations before Monday midnight "otherwise action will be taken against them".



A source has shared the copy of the letter with IANS.



"If these cases are not solved by midnight... action will be taken," read the first line of the order reportedly passed by the DCP.



However, speaking to IANS, the police officer said he had no knowledge of any such order, and denied passing it.



On the other hand, a source claimed that the order was passed by a top brass official.



The DCP said he was "busy due with Republic Day security arrangements, and no order was issued by him".



In the order, 11 cases have been mentioned which the DCP has asked to work out as soon as possible.



According to this order, these 11 cases would be taken on top priority by the district police personnel.



"FIR no 7/22 and 44/22 of Police Station Sector 23 Dwarka, FIR no 1/22 and 32/22 of PS Dwarka North, FIR no 14/22, 36/22 and 45/22 of PS Dwarka South, FIR no 1/22, 8/22 and 119/22 of PS Dabri and FIR no 89/22 of PS Uttam Nagar should be worked out by January 24, night," read the order.



The order reads that in case of non performance, (if the police personnel failed to work out the cases) the keys of rest room and government vehicles of Station House Officer (SHO) and ATO will be submitted before district line.



It further reads that the beat officials of each case/FIR (which will not be worked out) will report to district line, and a list of those, who will report to district line, will be made by the seniors so that arrangements of their replacement could be made available.



Reporting to the district line is a punishment to the police personnel. They are sent to district line as per disciplinary action.



The concerned staff, against whom the action will be taken, will have to attend a parade which will take place on Friday. This parade would be supervised by an ACP, and would take place in front of the DCP.



On Wednesday, the police personnel will have to do a drill before the actual parade.



"If any police official is found absent or missing during the parade, suspension proceeding will be initiated against him. It will be ensured that his one year service should be reduced in enquiry," read the order.



The 'bizzare' order doesn't end here. It further reads that senior officials of police station will censure the junior staff if they fail to work out any case within 21 days, and will initiate DE (departmental enquiry) proceedings against them.



The last para of the order reads that those who will be sent to district line will never be reassigned duty on the same police station. The seniors will ensure that they will be sent to a different police station.



