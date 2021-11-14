Soldier commits suicide in J&K's Rajouri

Jammu, Nov 14 (IANS) An army man killed himself with his service rifle on Sunday in Jammu and Kashmir's Rajouri district.



Police said a soldier identified as naik Deepak Singh of the para unit posted with the Romeo Force in Rajouri district shot himself with his AK-47 service rifle inside the camp.



"Investigations have been started, but the reason for the soldier taking the extreme step is not yet clear", police said.



