Sojat mehendi -- Rajasthan's gift for Vicky-Katrina wedding

Jaipur, Dec 2 (IANS) Sojat mehandi from Rajasthan, which recently received the GI tag, will be a gift to the most-talked about Bollywood couple, Vicky Kaushal and Katrina Kaif, who are reportedly set to tie the knot at the Barwara Fort in Sawai Madhopur district on December 9.



The mehendi, which originates from mehndi leaves grown in Sojat, shall be used in the celebrity wedding. A Sojat-based firm has been given an order to supply around 20 kg of mehendi powder along with 400 mehendi cones.



Speaking to the media, the firm's owner, Nitesh Agarwal, said, "We received the order through an agent and we are all ready to deliver the consignment in Jaipur. We shall supply the mehandi as soon as we receive a call from the agent."



Sojat in Pali district of Rajasthan is known for its mehendi across the world. In September this year, it received the geographical indication (GI) tag from the government of India.



--IANS

arc/arm