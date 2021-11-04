Sofia Vergara of 'Modern Family' fame to play drug queenpin in web series

Los Angeles, Nov 4 (IANS) Sofia Vergara, who memorably played the Latina wife of one of the principal male characters in the popular sitcom "Modern Family", is set to star in a Netflix limited series about the notorious drug trafficker Griselda Blanco, reports 'Variety'.



Last played by Catherine Zeta-Jones in the 2017 movie, "Cocaine Godmother", Griselda Blanco was also widely known as the Black Widow. Titled "Griselda", the Netflix series chronicles the real life of the savvy and ambitious Colombian woman who created one of the most profitable drug cartels in history.



"A devoted mother, Blanco's lethal blend of charm and unsuspecting savagery helped her expertly navigate between family and business," writes 'Variety'. The show will consist of six 50-minute episodes.



"Griselda Blanco was a larger-than-life character whose ruthless but ingenious tactics allowed her to rule a billion-dollar empire years before many of the most notorious male kingpins we know so much about," Vergara, who's a native Colombian, said. She's also the co-creator of the series.



--IANS

