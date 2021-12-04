'So-called 'democracy summit' by US will polarize the world'

Islamabad, Dec 4 (IANS) The so-called "Summit for Democracy" led by the US goes against the basic spirit of democracy and will further polarize the world, resulting in the emergence of new blocs, Pakistan's The News International reported on Thursday.



"It is a bad sign, as the world direly needs cooperation and joint efforts to tackle the issues of pandemic, climate change, food insecurity, water and energy," said the article titled "Democracy summit, undemocratic practices."



The US has invited only a limited number of countries and communities to the summit, and the exclusion of other systems and countries shows that it does not care about diversity, Xinhua news agency reported quoting the article.



Western intervention in the name of democracy has destroyed a number of countries, leaving millions of people starving and hundreds of thousands of innocent people killed during the process of introducing democracy.



