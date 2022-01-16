Snowstorm to march through US Northeast dumping up to 18 inches

New York, Jan 16 (IANS) A winter storm, which is predicted to impact 100 million people in the US, is set to bear down on the US Northeast during the latter part of the Martin Luther King Jr. holiday weekend, according to the commercial weather forecasting services provider AccuWeather.



"The storm will strike the Appalachians in a fast and furious nature, leaving many areas buried under more than a foot of immobilising snow," it said. Even for major cities along the Interstate 95 corridor of the Northeast, a quick dose of snow followed by heavy rain and strong winds could pose travel problems.



"We're gearing up for an active weekend," AccuWeather senior on-air Meteorologist, Michelle Rotella was quoted as saying. Winter storm watches were issued across several states in the US East on Friday ahead of the storm, Xinhua news agency reported.



After dumping heavy snow on parts of the Plains and Midwest, the storm system will take aim at the Tennessee Valley and the Southeast with snow and a dangerous ice storm, it said.



Then, the storm will make an unusual U-curve turn and race north-northeastward up the Atlantic Seaboard Sunday evening to Monday, with the heaviest snow expected to come down quickly along the spine of the Appalachians, it added.



Meanwhile, the National Weather Service has issued winter storm warning effective from 1:00 p.m. Sunday to 7:00 a.m. East Standard Time Monday, for Augusta and Eastern Highland Counties and Central Virginia Blue Ridge.



"Heavy snow possible, which may mix with sleet or freezing rain at times. Total snow accumulations of 6 to 10 inches are most likely, with up to 15 inches possible. Ice accumulations of around one-tenth of an inch are possible. Winds could gust as high as 45 mph, and may create near blizzard conditions at times, especially over the higher terrain," it said.



Snow may fall at 1 to 3 inches per hour late Sunday afternoon into the night, resulting in nearly impassable roads. Visibility may be reduced to a quarter mile or less at times, according to the warning.



"Travel could be very difficult. The hazardous conditions could impact the Monday morning commute," it noted.



"If you must travel, keep an extra flashlight, food, and water in your vehicle in case of an emergency."



"When venturing outside, watch your first few steps taken on steps, sidewalks, and driveways, which could be icy and slippery, increasing your risk of a fall and injury," it added.



--IANS

int/khz/

