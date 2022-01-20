Snowstorm hits parts of Lebanon

Beirut, Jan 20 (IANS) A snowstorm hit parts of Lebanon, hampering economic activity and forcing school closures across the country, the state-owned National News Agency reported.



Accompanied by strong winds and rain, the snowstorm, dubbed "Hiba", shut down roads in parts of Lebanon on Wednesday, prompting the government to use bulldozers to remove snow from the main roads, reports Xinhua news agency.



The severe storm also forced the closure of Tyre's commercial and fisherman's ports, as traffic was hampered and fishermen worked to remove their boats and nets from the port for fear of damage by the severe storm.



It also disrupted commercial activity in the Bekaa valley.



People living in the mountains were warned by authorities not to leave their homes if not absolutely essential, and to equip their cars with metal chains.



--IANS

ksk/

