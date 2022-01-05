Snow, rain lashes J&K, Ladakh

Srinagar, Jan 5 (IANS) Light to moderate snowfall occurred in Kashmir and rain lashed the Jammu region on Wednesday as the MeT office forecast inclement weather on January 6 and 7.



"Weather is likely to remain inclement on January 6 and 7 while improvement is likely to start from January 9 onwards," an official of the MeT department said.



Srinagar had 0.8, Pahalgam minus 0.4 and Gulmarg minus 4.0 degrees Celsius as the minimum temperature.



Drass town of Ladakh had minus 8.9, Leh minus 5.6 and Kargil minus 0.2 as the night's lowest temperature.



Jammu city had 11.6, Katra 9.7, Batote 2.1, Banihal minus 1.6 and Bhaderwah 3.2 as the minimum.



All morning flights to and from Srinagar International airport were cancelled while others were delayed due to poor visibility.



Traffic department has advised travellers not to undertake journey on Srinagar-Jammu highway as inclement weather continues all along the nearly 300-Kilometre long road.



Srinagar-Leh highway was also closed due to heavy snowfall on the Zojila Pass.



