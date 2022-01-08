Snow blankets New York with hundreds of flights cancelled

New York, Jan 8 (IANS) New York City and its surrounding areas have recorded substantial snowfall leading to the cancellation of hundreds of flights in and out of the area.



LaGuardia Airport posted 8.4 inches of snowfall on Friday with 5.5 inches of snowfall at John F. Kennedy International Airport and 5 inches of snowfall at Newark Liberty International Airport, according to an update by the National Weather Service (NWS).



Meanwhile, the Central Park in New York City received 5.5 inches of snow, Xinhua news agency quoted the NWS as saying.



Over 300 flights into and out of LaGuardia Airport were cancelled on Friday, according to FlightAware.com.



The cance;led flights in and out of John F. Kennedy International Airport and Newark Liberty International Airport totaled 468, according to FlightAware.com.



The Port Authority Trans-Hudson (PATH) rapid transit railroad system linking New York City and New Jersey suffered systematic suspension due to a smoke condition in the morning.



Public schools in New York City remained open despite the winter storm.



New York State Governor Kathy Hochul has urged residents to use caution and avoid unnecessary travel in several parts of the state as two weather systems are expected to produce snow and gusting winds in multiple regions.



