'SNL' episode skewers anti-Covid vax American football star

New York, Nov 7 (IANS) 'Saturday Night Live' (SNL) returned with its second batch of all-new episodes on November 6 (US Eastern Time) and once again, Covid-19 was the hot topic for the cold open sketch, reports 'Variety'.



Specifically this time, the NBC late-night sketch comedy series parodied NFL (National Football League) star Aaron Rodgers' anti-vaccination stance. Rodgers is the quarterback of the Green Bay Packers.



Played by American comedian Pete Davidson, this fictional version of Rodgers appeared on 'Justice with Jeanine Pirro', with Cecily Strong reprising her beloved role as Pirro. Davidson/Rodgers joined Strong remotely to discuss how the 'woke mob' is now coming after him.



"It's my body and my Covid," he said. "I can give it to whoever I want." He also said he never lied about his status, noting that he took all of his teammates into a huddle, "got their faces three inches from my wet mouth and told them, 'Trust me, I'm more or less immunised. Go team'."



"People can talk all they want," he continued, "but at the end of the day, my record is still seven and one. Meaning, of the eight people I've infected, seven are fine."



--IANS

