Slasher movie 'Scream' ends four-week reign of 'Spider-Man'

Los Angeles, Jan 16 (IANS) Even as most other theatrical releases continue to struggle because of the Omicron wave, the latest horror movie, 'Scream', is making a sizable impression at the North American box-office, showing yet again that audiences in the U.S., especially the younger demographic, are in love with the horror genre.



With an opening weekend that should finally dethrone 'Spider-Man: No Way Home' after the Marvel entry's four-week perch on top of the earnings totem pole, 'Scream' is the new box-office No. 1.



The fifth instalment in the horror franchise, and the first in over a decade, grossed $13.35 million on Friday from 3,664 locations, reports 'Variety'. Paramount Pictures projects the horror film should rake in $36 million over the four-day Martin Luther King, Jr. holiday weekend, more than enough to land at No. 1 for the weekend.



The thrifty 'requel' only cost $25 million to produce, a number that the release should easily rocket past before the weekend is out, according to 'Variety'. Not too shabby for a January release unleashed on the moviegoing public amid a colossal spike of Covid-19 and its more transmissible Omicron variant.



'Scream' is evidence that audiences will still roll out to theatres during the pandemic, especially films targeting a demographic of younger viewers.



Matt Bettinelli-Olpin and Tyler Gillett direct 'Scream', taking over the series from its founder Wes Craven, who helmed the four first entries before passing away in 2015, reports 'Variety'. The film stars series regulars Neve Campbell, Courteney Cox and David Arquette as they are once again haunted by a serial killer in a Ghostface mask.



The killing spree extends to a group of high school students in the town of Woodsboro, California. Melissa Barrera, Jenna Ortega, Jack Quaid and Dylan Minnette also star in the slasher.



--IANS

srb/

