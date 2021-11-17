S.Korea's ambassador to ASEAN to quit soon

Jakarta, Nov 17 (IANS) South Korea's ambassador to the Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN) said on Wednesday that he has decided to step down from his post following a two-and-a-half year stint, a move that comes amid rumours that he plans to help Lee Jae-myung, presidential candidate of the ruling Democratic Party.



"I think I have done the best that I can for South Korea-ASEAN relations and the New Southern Policy," Yonhap news agency reported quoting Lim Sung-nam.



He stopped short of providing details, including his future plans. There have been rumours that Lim, a veteran diplomat who served as Seoul's ambassador to Britain and vice foreign minister, may join Lee's camp, with the election around four months away.'



