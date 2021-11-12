S.Korean Vice FM to meet US, Japanese counterparts in Washington

Seoul, Nov 12 (IANS) South Korea's First Vice Foreign Minister Choi Jong-kun will visit Washington next week for talks with his US and Japanese counterparts, the Foreign Ministry said on Friday.



During his visit, Choi plans to meet US.Deputy Secretary of State Wendy Sherman on November 16, Yonhap News Agency quoted the Ministry as saying.



The two are expected to discuss ways to bring North Korea to nuclear negotiations that have been stalled since 2019, and Seoul's proposal to declare a formal end to the 1950-53 Korean War.



The next day, Choi will also attend trilateral talks with Sherman and Japan's Vice Foreign Minister Mori Takeo.



Seoul, Washington and Tokyo have held eight rounds of three-way vice-ministerial talks since April 2015.



The last session took place in Japan in July.



The trilateral meeting comes amid a US push to reinforce cooperation with the Asian allies amid an intensifying rivalry between Washington and Beijing.



--IANS

ksk/

