S.Korean prez office aims at toughening curbs

Seoul, Dec 14 (IANS) The office of South Korean President Moon Jae-in on Tuesday hinted that the government may reintroduce toughened social distancing measures sooner or later to stem the recent Covid resurgence.



"I don't think the government's (quarantine) measures and actions should be delayed or insufficient at this critical moment," Yonhap News Agency quoted Park Soo-hyun, senior presidential secretary for public communication, as saying.



"The appropriate measures have already been in place, but the card will be selected according to the situation at that time. Let's watch the situation on Wednesday and Thursday," Park said.



His remarks can be interpreted as implying that strengthened quarantine measures may be announced on Friday depending on the coronavirus trend.



With daily infections hovering around 5,000 to 7,000 lately and the number of serious Covid-19 patients continuing to hit new highs, there are growing calls particularly from the medical community for reintroducing tougher social distancing measures.



Last month, the government started easing social distancing restrictions under the phased "living with Covid-19" scheme.



Alarmed by the resurgence, however, the authorities last week reduced the maximum number of people at private gatherings to six in the greater Seoul area and eight in other areas.



--IANS

ksk/